MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BATS NULG opened at $64.99 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95.

