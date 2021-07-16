Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,153,550.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $259.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 207.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $261.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

