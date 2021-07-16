Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $3,271,000.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $261.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 38.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $223,321,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 74.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 134.3% in the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

