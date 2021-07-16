Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.