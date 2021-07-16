Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Down 2.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. 5,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 120,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$81.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

