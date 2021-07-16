Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $53,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 756,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $374.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $377.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total transaction of $3,420,827.60. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

