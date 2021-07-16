More Coin (MORE) 1-Day Volume Hits $276.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $93,762.12 and $276.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00829435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

