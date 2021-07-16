Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) a $10.15 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

