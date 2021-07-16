Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,065,901.05 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,404,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,366. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.