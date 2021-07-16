Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$1,589.92” Price Target for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 price target on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Partners Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,582.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.23. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $899.20 and a 1-year high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

