Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

