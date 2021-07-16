mStable USD Trading Up 5.3% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and $710.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,964.70 or 0.99982687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

