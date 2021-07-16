MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTX opened at €203.50 ($239.41) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €210.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

