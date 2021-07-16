MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

