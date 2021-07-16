MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

