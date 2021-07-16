Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.86. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 180,158 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.97.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

