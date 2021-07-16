My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.19 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and $19.19 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 278.2% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00013942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00146846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,924.21 or 1.00257056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.