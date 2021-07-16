Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 52,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,077,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.