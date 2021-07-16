Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $181.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.