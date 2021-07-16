Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Buys 6,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $177,120.00.

Natera stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Natera by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

