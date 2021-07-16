National Bank Financial Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

