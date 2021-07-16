National Bank Financial Lowers Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 736,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $11,001,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 251.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

