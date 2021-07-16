National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of KL stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.