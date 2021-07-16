National Bank Financial Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. The company had a trading volume of 301,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,652. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.22 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

