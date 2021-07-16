National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTY. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

MTY opened at C$69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$27.22 and a 1-year high of C$70.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

