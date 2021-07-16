National Bankshares Cuts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGD. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.38.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.03 million and a P/E ratio of 94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 45,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

