National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

