National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:NNN opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

