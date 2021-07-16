National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
NYSE:NNN opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20.
In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
