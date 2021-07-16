Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.93. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 76,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $243.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

