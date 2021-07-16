nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Up 3.3%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 5,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 659,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,226. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in nCino by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in nCino by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 604.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

