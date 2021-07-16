Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.51 ($0.03), with a volume of 522257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.96.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

