Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $854,304.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $854,304.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007392 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,046,390 coins and its circulating supply is 17,658,860 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

