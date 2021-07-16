Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.75. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE NEPT traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.06. 608,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

