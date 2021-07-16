Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.75. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE NEPT traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.06. 608,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
