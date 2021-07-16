Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $542.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

