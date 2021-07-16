Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

