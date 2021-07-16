New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.08. 638,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,641. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

