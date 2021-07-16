New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.36

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$2.14. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 752,128 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

