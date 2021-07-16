NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.12 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. NewAge has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

