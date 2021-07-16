Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 61,269 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

