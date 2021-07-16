Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 5,150 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $326,922.00.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,941. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

