Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down C$2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 273,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The company has a market cap of C$62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.05. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

