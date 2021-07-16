Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.64 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Newton has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $241,343.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00145851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,876.29 or 0.99813023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

