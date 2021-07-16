Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.65. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

