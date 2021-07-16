NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

