NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $610,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU opened at $6.84 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.