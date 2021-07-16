NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $919.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

