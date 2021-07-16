NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

