Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,482 ($19.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94), with a volume of 7,606 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of £515.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

