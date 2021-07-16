Niftyx Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $87,102.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $87,102.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.48 or 0.00827801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

