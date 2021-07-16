Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,411 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,667.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EPAY stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

