NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get NightFood alerts:

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.