NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About NightFood
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.